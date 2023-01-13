Wagga's youth will mark the 50th School Holiday Production by The Children's Theatre Workshop with a comedic but classic rendition of Aladdin.
Director Lousie Blackett began working on the workshops in 1973 and was shock upon discovering Aladdin would mark its 50th year.
"I can't believe how quickly it has gone," she said.
"I thought back to all of the years, to the beginning and I have had some marvellous shows.
"I have loved every minute of it."
The workshop has been a big part of Mrs Blackett's life, with husband Dennis Blackett working alongside her doing the stage presentation and lighting.
Mrs Blackett said she is excited for the upcoming show which will mark the special milestone.
"People can expect a fun, classic pantomime. It's a comedic play with audience participation," she said.
The crew includes 11 cast members aged between 8 years old and 19 years old, with another four cast members working behind the scene.
Chloe Watt, 19, who plays the princess, is the oldest cast member, and first met Mrs Blackett at one of her speech classes.
"I saw the drama part of it and I fell in love with being able to get up on the stage," she said. "It has boosted my confidence and it's a very welcoming place."
Student Megan Lloyd said Mrs Blackett is a fabulous teacher.
"She is very loved and treasured by all of her current students, but also all of her past students who still keep in touch with her and visit her often.
Aladdin will run from Sunday, January 15, to January 21 at 11am and 2pm at the Basement Theatre.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
