The Daily Advertiser
What's on

The Children's Theatre Workshop to mark 50th Wagga production with Aladdin

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 13 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Lloyd with Archie Ferguson, Georgia Orr, Austin Blackett, and Ella Garland. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga's youth will mark the 50th School Holiday Production by The Children's Theatre Workshop with a comedic but classic rendition of Aladdin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.