Corey Toole will get to continue his transition back to rugby union right where it all began.
After taking international sevens by storm last year, the 22-year-old made the move back to the ACT Brumbies looking to cement his place in Super Rugby.
With the Brumbies hosting two trials in the Riverina next month, the former Waratahs flyer will get the chance to push his claims back in the Riverina.
After some breakout sevens performances, including being part of their World Series win, Toole is looking forward to the chance to come back home and play.
"It's been a long pre-season and all the boys are looking forward to playing in Griffith and Wagga," Toole said.
"Obviously coming from Wagga it makes it a bit more special and I'm really looking forward to it."
There hasn't been a Super Rugby trial in Wagga since the second of two back-to-back appearances from the Brumbies in 2016.
Toole hasn't played a game in Wagga since helping Waratahs to a grand final win over Ag College in 2018.
However he expects the clash will be a big boost for other budding rugby players and might inspire some more to follow in his footsteps.
"It is massive as the Riverina is in our region and I'm sure all the kids growing up would love to come and watch the Brumbies," Toole said.
"Hopefully we can put on a good performance there."
As the Super Rugby season approaches, Toole has been looking to adapt his body to the different style of rugby.
Especially when coming up against the bigger bodies.
"I've tried to put on a few more kgs as obviously the contact is a lot heavier," Toole said.
"I'm trying to make my tackles up front and put on a bit of size."
So far he's put on three or four and is still looking to put some more bulk onto his frame.
He's far from the only player looking to transition back to the traditional format.
It's definitely helped having some support.
Toole was part of the World Series Dream Team in 2021 and took out Rookie of the Year before electing to head back to the Brumbies.
There's plenty of depth in their back line this season but Toole has been looking to use the experience of training alongside Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead and Jesse Mogg to his advantage.
He hopes he can deliver in the two Riverina trials to secure his spot.
"It doesn't bring too much pressure, I just have to play my best footy and hopefully I get a few more supporters there being from Wagga," Toole said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
