The Daily Advertiser

Corey Toole ready to make his mark in Wagga trial

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Toole, back in Brumbies colours in September, is looking to press him claims in the two trials locked in for the Riverina next month. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Corey Toole will get to continue his transition back to rugby union right where it all began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.