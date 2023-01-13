The Daily Advertiser

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bad Luck Fale is looking forward to performing in Wagga alongside the promotion's top stars

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top NJPW star Bad Luck Fale is looking forward to performing in Wagga when the promotion visits the city in the upcoming months. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) Bad Luck Fale (Toks Fale) is looking forward to performing in Wagga for the first time with him promising to bring the promotion's best stars along with him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.