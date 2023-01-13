New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) Bad Luck Fale (Toks Fale) is looking forward to performing in Wagga for the first time with him promising to bring the promotion's best stars along with him.
Fale has performed all over the world with NJPW and was excited to be part of the promotion's expansion into Oceania.
"It's exciting because we want to expand all over Oceania and this is good place to start," Fale said.
"We are happy to be here and New Japan is excited to work with Wagga and thank you to the NSW Government in allowing us to come here.
"In Wagga we can get people involved then we can expand from there."
There has been a rise in Australian pro-wrestlers over the past decade with a number of performers representing the green and gold in promotions such as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) while NJPW also has Perth's Mikey Nicholls and Sydney's Robbie Eagles on its roster.
Fale is playing his part in the transition with him establishing the Fale Dojo in 2016 which is based in Auckland, New Zealand.
Fale was hopeful that one his guys would be making an appearance at the upcoming show but also explained it would mean they would have to replace somebody else to get an opportunity.
"Their job is to train hard and try and earn a spot, because we are bringing in the top guys from Japan," he said.
"To get a spot on the show they will have to try and knock off one of those guys."
While remaining tight-lipped on just who might be making the trip to Wagga, Fale said there would be shortage of wrestlers on the card.
"We are looking at bringing between 30 to 35 wrestlers," he said.
"Top grade guys who have worked all over the world and we are bringing them all here.
"I'm not going to say who now, but my goal is to bring all the big names."
Fale did however confirm that there would likely be a strong presence from the Bullet Club, with the faction celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2023.
Fale was one of the founding members of the popular group in 2013 and confirmed he would be doing what he could to make sure the milestone was celebrated accordingly.
"It will be our 10 year anniversary this year," he said.
"So I'm going to try and bring as many members as I can."
For those who have never watched a NJPW show, Fale said you could expect a similar performance to rival promotions however to prepare for "more action, less talk."
"I'm pretty sure everyone has seen wrestling on TV," he said.
"They are used to seeing the drama side of things but with our product, New Japan Pro Wrestling we bring more action and less talk."
With organisers hoping for roughly 1000 people to attend, Fale was encouraging both old and new fans to come along and experience a pro-wrestling show live.
"Come along," he said.
"If you are from near or far and if you want to see some action, something exciting and different.
"Your local wrestlers will be a part of it and check it out because I guarantee you are going to leave thinking it was an amazing event."
