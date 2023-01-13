Police seized a loaded firearm, electronic stun device and ammunition from a Jindera home on Thursday.
One man has been charged and another man's firearm licence has been suspended as part of investigations into a series of recent break, enter and steal offences.
Murray River Police District officers went to a house on Jelbart Road, Jindera, about 2pm Thursday.
"When the Jindera property was searched, police located then seized a range of unsecured ammunition, an electronic stun device, and a .22 rifle loaded with 15 rounds, allegedly concealed underneath a bed," police said in a statement.
"A further 15 firearms and an unauthorised silencer were seized when a second home was searched at a nearby address."
A 52-year-old man was arrested at the Jindera home, taken to Albury Police Station and charged with two counts of receive property stolen outside NSW, two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, two counts of use unauthorised firearm, possess unauthorised firearm, not keep firearm safe, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
Police said the man was given conditional bail to appear in Albury Local Court on February 10.
"A 79-year-old man from the nearby address has had his firearm licence suspended following the incident, with inquiries ongoing," police said.
Inquiries are continuing by officers working under Operation Scourer, which was formed in December 2022 by the Murray River PCT with Victoria Police's Wodonga CIU in response to a series of commercial breaking offences where safes were targeted and stolen.
