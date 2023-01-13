From the moment they escaped their war-torn home and settled in Wagga, the Qasha family has been pushing hard to bring traditional Iraqi cuisine to the city.
After six years, that dream has finally been realised with the launch of Kebab Erbil on Baylis Street.
Ramez Eedo, one of the restaurant's co-owners, said the venue will serve a wide variety of Iraqi meals, including shawarma and shish kebabs.
"We have good experience in the food industry back in Iraq, where we owned restaurants, bars and takeaways," Mr Eedo said.
"Since we came to Australia, we have been trying the whole time to open the shop and start the business."
The restaurant will remain open late over the weekend and will be operated by members of the Qasha family and their friends.
Mr Eedo said the whole family, which includes four brothers and their children, are "feeling amazing" to finally have the business up and running.
The family also opened the Erbil Cafe directly alongside the kebab shop about one month ago.
"It's a big thing for us. We never imagined we would be in Australia in a little town like Wagga or that we would have a restaurant here," Mr Eedo said.
Multicultural Council of Wagga chief executive officer Belinda Crain said it was great to see members of the Yazidi population in Wagga cementing their culture into the city.
"By people opening their businesses and buying homes, it really shows they are part of Wagga and want to be part of the community," Ms Crain said.
"This is really showing the success and what people can contribute from refugee backgrounds and how they can make a place like Wagga their home."
More than 1500 Yazidi refugees have been resettled in the Riverina over the past decade after being forced to flee Iraq due to fear of being killed by the terrorist group Islamic State.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
