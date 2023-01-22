A rewarding career awaits you at The Haven Advertising Feature

The Haven is a part of Catholic Healthcare - a trusted not-for-profit aged care provider with 27 years experience. With a long history of care in the Wagga community,



The Haven offers a diverse range of aged care services set amongst peaceful, landscaped grounds, including independent living units, residential aged care, respite care and home care services.



The Haven care manager, Eunice Ogodo-Ochuodho, has worked in aged care for eight years and said it's "such a rewarding career."



"It's the little things that make it such a rewarding job," Eunice said.



"The Haven is an amazing place to work because of the team, every employee is invested in providing wonderful care for our residents."



Endless opportunities

The Haven offers a range of career pathways including aged-care workers, chefs and food services, registered nursing, property maintenance, administrative and support roles. Employees can learn and experience all aspects of the organisation, meaning there are endless opportunities to grow your career.

Amazing benefits

Catholic Healthcare is deeply committed to supporting and empowering their employees. That's why employees can access a great range of benefits including salary packaging, paid parental leave, an additional week of leave for Enterprise Agreement shift workers, long service leave at five years, annual scholarship program, Employee Assistance Program and discounted gym membership through Fitness Passport. Another benefit of working in aged care is the ability for flexible working options. The Haven operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week, so a range of full time, part time and casual working options exist.

Make a difference

"We welcome with open arms anyone considering joining the team," Eunice said.

