By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 13 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 1:40pm
Oasis Aquatic Centre Manager Marc Geppert, NJPW's Bad Luck Fale and event co-promoter Cam Vale from GLO Sports check out the facilities at the multi-purpose stadium. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Excitement is building ahead of Wagga's very first pro-wrestling show with New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) Bad Luck Fale (Toks Fale) and event co-promoter Cam Vale visiting the multi-purpose stadium where the event will be held later this year.

