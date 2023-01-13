Excitement is building ahead of Wagga's very first pro-wrestling show with New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) Bad Luck Fale (Toks Fale) and event co-promoter Cam Vale visiting the multi-purpose stadium where the event will be held later this year.
Vale is excited to be bringing NJPW to the city with him explaining there was a couple of key reasons why they decided to head to Wagga instead of going to a capital city.
"We were really keen to go into regional Australia," Vale said.
"It was a matter of matching up two key things, a quality multi-purpose venue like this and to tab into a sporting town.
"We do have some pretty good evidence that Wagga, like it does with all other sports, has a strong interest with pro-wrestling.
"We think this is a really good fit for this key event for New Japan who are coming back to Australia for the first time in a number of years.
"It was essentially matching a really strong regional location with a quality venue that we can build a good event this year and going into the future as well."
While no official date has been set for the four-day event, Vale said there was a lot to get excited about with NJPW looking to be just as active outside of the ring as they are in it when they travel to Wagga.
"This is certainly number one a wrestling event," he said.
"But number two is building an event that has fan engagement and community activation and really bring the wrestlers out of the ring as well to connect with the fans.
"We've got some exciting things we're planning, but the fan engagement is going to be a really compelling part of this and I think that's what builds the sustainability of events like this is that it's more than just a single day event.
"You can blend in the non-wrestling activities that fans want to see, they want to be able to get the autographs and have the photos.
"But there is some other things that we can do that can maybe show how wrestling is more than just what you see on the TV."
Vale was also very impressed with the multi-purpose stadium with him believing it will be the perfect place to showcase the event.
"I think what this event will do for the venue is show it's capabilities," he said.
"We know that it is really good for basketball and netball and the local sports here, but a multi-purpose venue like this has so much capability for an event like professional wrestling."
Oasis Aquatic Centre Manager Marc Geppert was also looking forward to the show with it just adding to a impressive record of sporting event's that have previously been held in Wagga.
"I'm really excited personally," Geppert said.
"I know Wagga City Council has done a fantastic job over the years hosting NRL and AFL games from an outdoor perspective.
"But this is certainly new for Wagga and a first from an indoor perspective and I'm really looking forward to it."
Recent funding will increase the stadium's seating with Geppert believing that the capacity will be around 1000 people and he is hopeful that they will have no trouble filling seats.
"Absolutely we hope it's a sellout," he said.
"Thanks to the NSW Government, recent funding means we have some on-court seating available as well for the event.
"We are looking at a capacity of around 1000 for the event which will be awesome and for anyone who has been to the multi-purpose centre knows there is not a bad seat in the house."
