Brumbies lock in two trials games in Riverina

Wagga will play host to a Super Rugby trial for the first time in seven years as part of an ACT Brumbies smorgasbord next month.
The Brumbies will have four trials in the Riverina with Griffith set to get its first taste of Super Rugby on February 4 before Equex Centre hosts trials against Melbourne Rebels on February 11.
Both cities will host Super Rugby and Super W trials on the same night.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan is thrilled to have two big weeks of rugby in the region.
"The big thing about it is actually getting these players put in schools, community groups and disability groups," Heffernan said.
"We're really looking forward to that part of it along with the games themselves."
Harriet Elleman has spent the last four seasons in the Brumbies Super W squad.
While the final squad for this season has not yet been finalised, Elleman believes the depth of Riverina talent still in the running shows how strong the region is.
"This is such a great opportunity for Southern Inland, for all the women who have been selected in this team, our juniors and the whole competition to get the opportunity to see professional rugby in the grassroots in Wagga and Griffith," Elleman said.
"I'm so excited to travel and play two incredibly talented teams and see what we are up against this season."
The Waratahs forward is one of eight Southern Inland based players in the extended squad.
She is joined by CSU pair Biola Dawa and Ivy Merlehan, Wagga City's April Green, Griffith's Fapiola Uoifalelahi, Waratahs teammate Tarnayah Hinch, Elise Smith and Wagga Crows young gun Layla Irving.
The chance to press their claims on their home turf is an exciting prospect.
"There are eight of us and it is phenomenal for everyone to see in this competition you can make it and the hard work does pay off when you get to play in front of your family and friends," Elleman said.
"They are all so excited, they have been so committed to training, travelling to Canberra, training in Wagga as well in the gym."
It's not just the Super W trial either with Corey Toole part of the Brumbies squad after his breakthrough year as part of Australia's world championship winning men's sevens team.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
