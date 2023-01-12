The Daily Advertiser
Police

Temora man charged with dangerous driving, unaccompanied learner after Goldfields Way crash

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 10:50am
A man has been charged with a string of offences, including fleeing a crash scene, after two people were airlifted from a rollover near Temora on Wednesday morning. Picture from file

A teenage driver is facing a string of charges after he allegedly drove in a predatory fashion while an unaccompanied learner and left the scene of a crash that saw two people airlifted.

