Riverina firefighters are preparing for an above average grass fire risk over the next few months, due to a combination of built-up fuel loads and drier conditions.
Three years of solid rainfall has led to a substantial recovery of native vegetation across the region, especially in areas hit by the devastating Dunns Road bushfire.
NSW Rural Fire Service operational officer Bradley Stewart says the prolific grassland growth is a concern now that conditions are drying up.
In other news
"The rain has more or less now stopped and we're now seeing more consistent weather patterns that we'd ordinarily see over summer," Mr Stewart said.
"So it's hot, it's dry and the fuel loads out there are well and truly available to burn should they be exposed to the right ignition source."
In the Riverina zone, the areas of particular concern are Lockhart and Coolamon, where there is very little moisture in the grass.
The level of risk is lower in areas south-east of Wagga, such as Tumbarumba, where there is still a good amount of green growth.
Since the beginning of the fire danger period on November 1, the NSW RFS has responded to 103 incidents across the Riverina region.
These have included 34 grass or scrub fires, five machinery fires and one haystack fire. The rest have been vehicle fires, car accidents and structure fires.
Mr Stewart said the NSW RFS serviced all of its trucks ahead of the fire danger period, has prepared all of its volunteers and has been working with councils to reduce fuel loads on the edges of targeted roads.
He said the risk this summer is probably on par with the past two fire seasons.
"Fortunately, what we're not seeing is very hot, dry days with very strong northwesterly winds," Mr Stewart said.
"We're seeing hot days, but the humidity is not as strong as what it could possibly be and we're not getting those strong winds out of Central Western Australia - so we're doing all right."
Charles Sturt University adjunct lecturer in wildlife investigation Richard Woods has urged people across regional areas to remember that bushfire risk is ever-present.
"Communities must always maintain their vigilance in preparing for fire and this is particularly important when it comes to grass fires," Mr Woods said.
"Grass fires can ignite easily, rapidly spread and threaten livestock, property and lives."
He has urged people to take particular care when using equipment around dry grassland, such as mowers, welders or grinders.
Farmers are required to have a fire permit to conduct any burning off activities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.