The Daily Advertiser

Austin Cornell ready to step up to first grade for Wagga RSL

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austin Cornell will make his first grade debut for Wagga RSL in their clash with Kooringal Colts on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Wagga RSL are looking to become the first team to get the better of Kooringal Colts this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.