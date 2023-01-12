Wagga RSL are looking to become the first team to get the better of Kooringal Colts this season.
And hope Austin Cornell can help them do it.
The 17-year-old gets his chance in the top grade at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday.
After some good performances in second grade, including a 91 last round, Bulldogs captain Sam Perry thought the call up was just rewards for the club junior.
"He's a RSL junior who has piled his trade in twos for the last couple of seasons but this season he's stepped up to the mark and scored a few runs," Perry said.
"He breathes RSL, his whole family are involved, he comes to training every week and he's someone who every club probably wants at their club."
Cornell is set to open the batting.
He's looking forward to the opportunity.
"I'm very keen to get the opportunity to play," Cornell said.
"Ever since last year when I poked my head in second grade it has always been a goal to get into that first grade side."
Cornell comes into the side for Jack Carey, who made 55 against South Wagga in what shapes as a cameo appearance.
Wagga RSL have won two of their three one-day matches so far and are looking to back up a narrow win over the Blues.
"We finished the first half of the season in high spirits, thankfully our batting was up to the mark last game as our bowling was probably off a touch but I think this is a great opportunity," Perry said.
"Colts have finished roughly around the same ladder as us and have started the season pretty well."
Meanwhile Kooringal Colts have brought in Mat Etchells to replace captain Hamish Starr for the clash.
With Starr starting his campaign with NSW Country on Friday, Colts are looking to extend their winning start to the season without him.
Kooringal have struggled to start well in recent seasons and coach Keenan Hanigan doesn't want to slip into bad habits after such a bright start.
"Obviously it was a good start to the year but it doesn't mean much if we can't start well in the first couple of games after Christmas," Hanigan said.
"We've put our focus on starting well again, putting the three wins we have had behind us and pretty much starting from scratch and try to play some good cricket again."
Kooringal are yet to face a team inside the top three as such batting is something they really want to make sure they get right.
Hanigan hopes young gun Shaun Smith can continue his good run, after recent centuries in both the Bradman Cup and Green Shield.
However it has been the area he thinks they can improve on as the season progresses after Zach Starr helped them get out of trouble in their most recent win over St Michaels leading into Christmas.
"We haven't fired with the bat but it is good to see someone step up, and someone different step up too," Hanigan said.
"Batting has always been our Achilles heel so if we get the runs, which we have been in the first three games, then we will back our bowling attack."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
