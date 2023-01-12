Marrar has continued to build ahead of the upcoming Farrer League season welcoming Josh Staines to the Bombers.
Staines has spent the past two seasons playing with Wagga Tigers and was looking forward to the switch to Marrar.
"It's going to be a very exciting season," Staines said.
"I've actually been out there before and tried to play 17s, I also played a few trial games for them when I was a bit younger so I'm looking forward to it."
Staines will be hoping for a bit more luck the second time around at the Bombers with his first campaign only lasting four games.
"I got concussed in the first game," he said.
"I then got glandular fever and was out for the rest of the season, but that's footy although a bit more luck would be good."
A talented cricketer, Staines would have a few years off from football before returning to the Tigers in 2021 with him saying the move to the Bombers is largely due to a couple of connections at Marrar.
"I've got a couple of close mates out there that I get along with at cricket," he said.
"They sort of lured me in a bit and it went from there, also the club culture out there is great."
Staines has played 17 first grade games the past two seasons for his junior club with him saying it was hard to leave after playing the majority of his football there.
"I played all of my juniors there and it's a good club," he said.
"Of course it's hard to leave, but I think this is a good opportunity at Marrar and I'm really looking forward to it."
Bombers coach Cal Gardner was excited to welcome Staines to the club with him joining Connor Willis in signing with Marrar for the upcoming season.
"Yeah we're happy to pick another one up," Gardner said.
"He is the sort of player that will provide us with a bit of leg speed and he is young as well which just adds to our young group which is exciting."
Staines played the whole season on the wing for the Tigers, however Gardner was unsure where they would play him.
"He did say that he played the whole season on the wing," he said.
"But that doesn't mean that's where he will be for us necessarily, we will just see how the season pans out and what the team looks like and go from there."
