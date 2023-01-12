The Daily Advertiser

Marrar has signed Josh Staines for the upcoming Farrer League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 12 2023 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As well as being a great footballer, Staines is a standout cricketer and is representing ACT at the Australian Country Championships beginning on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Marrar has continued to build ahead of the upcoming Farrer League season welcoming Josh Staines to the Bombers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.