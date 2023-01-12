Wagga RSL penalised over clearance drama

Wagga RSL will not line up in Wagga's Twenty20 final after being stripped of their win over Wagga City to start the competition.
However they have not lost any points in the one-day competition.
After Lake Albert fired in a complaint that Sam Smith had not been cleared before he lined up for the Bulldogs this season, the issue was brought before the Wagga Cricket board on Wednesday night.
The change to the PlayHQ system, which does not yet have the functionality to clear players unlike the previous MyCricket system.
However Wagga RSL were deemed to have erred by not giving Lake Albert a courtesy letter.
Wagga Cricket operations manager Tom Walker revealed the board decided to give the points won by Wagga RSL to their round one rivals Wagga City.
While Smith played in both of their one-day wins leading into Christmas before the matter was brought to attention, the board found that the loss of the points from the Twenty20 game was sufficient penalty.
Instead they remain in third place in the one-day competition.
"The board felt that the mitigating circumstances regards to PlayHQ and that there was no malice from Wagga RSL in regards to not sending through a letter that to deduct points from one match was a fair outcome," Walker said.
Wagga City have since been credited with the win meaning the winner of their clash with Lake Albert on Tuesday night will determine which of the two clubs progress to the final.
They will take on the victor of the other match between South Wagga and Kooringal Colts.
Wagga RSL president Shaun Perry remains disappointed by the situation.
"We're very, very disappointed in the outcome and a decision really based on flaws within the PlayHQ administration system," Perry said. "There is also nothing in black and white about the courtesy letter and the flaws in the PlayHQ are completely out of our control.
"Every club, not just RSL, was forced to adopt a system that is completely flawed when it comes to this facility."
The Bulldogs are also considering an appeal.
