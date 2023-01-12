The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL penalised over clearance drama

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga RSL have lost their points from their win over Wagga City in the Twenty20 competition over the Sam Smith clearance dispute.

Wagga RSL will not line up in Wagga's Twenty20 final after being stripped of their win over Wagga City to start the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.