Another mosquito-borne virus has been detected in NSW, prompting renewed calls for communities to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Murray Valley Encephalitis (MVE), which has not been identified in the state in 12 years, was detected in a mosquito captured in a Menindee trap.
Similar to Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV), most people who contract MVE do not have any symptoms. In rare cases, it can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions, and reduced consciousness.
NSW Health executive director of health protection Dr Richard Broome said minor symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, loss of appetite and muscle aches.
"Among those who get a severe infection, some may die or have lifelong neurological complications," he said.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes."
Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded high amounts of mosquitoes in the Wagga area on December 24, with between 1000 to 10,000 caught in traps each night.
There was no data collection for Wagga for the week of January 7.
Ross River virus, JEV and Barmah Forest virus have all been recently detected in mosquitoes in the Wagga area, with no vaccines available for them apart from JEV.
"Avoiding mosquito bites will also protect against other mosquito-borne infections including Japanese encephalitis, Ross River Fever and Barmah Forest virus," Dr Broome said.
MLHD urges residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by installing insect screens, removing items that might collect water from around the house, and wear light, longsleeved shirts and long pants outside.
They also advise residents to regularly apply insect repellent and use insecticide sprays to repel mosquitoes.
