Police have charged a 16-year-old boy for lighting the fires that burnt 17 hectares of Scenic Hill

Updated January 12 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 2:30pm
The fires on Scenic Hill burnt around 17 hectares of Scenic Hill. Photo by Liam Warren

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with deliberately lighting the fires that led to two bushfires on Scenic Hill over January 7 and 8.

