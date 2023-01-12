NSW have had a clean sweep in Perth this week, winning both the women's under 18 and men's under 19 national softball championships.
Wagga player Jayden McDonald featured in the winning men's team which put on a dominant display over Victoria to become 10-2 champions.
In a very tight game with Queensland to qualify for the final, McDonald stepped in as pinch runner for teammate Ky Hurst.
A wild pitch allowed McDonald to cross home for a score in the fourth, NSW won the game 11-10.
The tight game was quite the turnaround from Queensland after the sides met the day before, with NSW prevailing 7-0 victors.
Also competing was Todd Maiden, who featured in ACT's side. The group had just one win during the tournament, defeating Western Australia 11-8 on their last day of play.
In the women's competition NSW were able to keep WA scoreless in a 6-0 win, proving themselves as the nations best.
With the under 18 and 19 championships now over, focus has turned to the under 16s national championships being run in Melbourne.
Two young Wagga players will go up against each other with Luke Anderson playing for NSW while Austin Gooden will gear up for the ACT.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.