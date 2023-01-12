The Daily Advertiser

NSW win under 19 softball national championships in WA

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
Jayden McDonald has won the under 19 softball national championships with the NSW team.

NSW have had a clean sweep in Perth this week, winning both the women's under 18 and men's under 19 national softball championships.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

