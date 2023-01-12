St Michaels are looking to piece a full performance to snap their winless run.
Not for the first time this season, the Saints put themselves in a good position in their last match against Kooringal Colts before letting it slip.
Captain Nathan Corby is looking to capitalise better when they take on Wagga City at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
"We were looking to really improve in the opening 17 (overs) and the middle 17 (overs), which we did, but our death bowling let us down a fair bit," Corby said.
"In saying that they were 5-53 and we were about the same.
"I think we just got into our own heads and batted ourselves out of the game with early wickets and the mindset of just anchoring an end.
"For us someone in the top four or five really needs to kick and at least one bloke per game needs to capitalise on the 20 to 30 run starts.
"It just hasn't happened in the last couple of years."
Corby knows his side is in for a challenge against the unbeaten Cats.
However there is still a good feeling among the club after some improved efforts compared to last season.
"I think all the boys are super keen and ready to go get that win," Corby said.
"The Cats are always strong so it is another challenge but hopefully at training the boys can get a bit of confidence and have belief in what we are doing."
Saints are expected to be without Luke Hipwell after he picked up a leg injury.
