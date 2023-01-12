The Daily Advertiser

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 3:00pm
Tiggerlong Gill (pictured with Bailey Atkins) has been in some good recent form with her looking to claim her fourth straight win on Friday night. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Wagga trainer Michael Finn is hopeful that Tiggerlong Gill can keep her good form running with her looking to make it four wins in a row on Friday night.

