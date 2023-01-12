Wagga trainer Michael Finn is hopeful that Tiggerlong Gill can keep her good form running with her looking to make it four wins in a row on Friday night.
Finn has been happy with the bitch's rise with him surprised how quickly she has risen to be racing in the top grade.
"She has been going good lately," Finn said.
"She has got herself up into the top grade pretty quickly, she is still only 22 months so it is a bit of rise."
Coming out of box six, Finn was confident that the draw should suit her with her always coming out pretty well out of the box.
"She comes out of any box really," he said.
"She comes out pretty quick and she does cut across to the rail, but not straight across and it should suit her.
"There is a couple of handy dogs in there, but when you are racing top grade that's what you get."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Wayne Bradley-trained Rising Artist will be one of the dogs to beat with the three-year-old bitch having placed in her last five runs in Wagga.
"It will be hard to beat out of box one," Finn said.
"It'll be the hardest to beat for sure, she likes Wagga and always goes pretty well ."
Following Friday night's race Finn admitted that he was going to send Tiggerlong Gill away to see how she would go over a longer distance.
"I'm sending her down to Sydney for a go down there," he said.
"I'll see how she goes and try her over a bit further distance.
"I haven't tried her over any further because she has been coming out of the box so well."
Finn also has Tiggerlong Mate and Tiggerlong Honey going round over 525m while his wife Helen also has Tiggerlong Ruby going around in the same race.
"They are all hitting their straps," he said.
"They are a good grade of race because the dogs have only got one or two wins so you are racing against your own grade.
"I don't think there's much between the three of them and it should be a good little race."
The Finn's will also have Tiggerlong Amy and Tiggerlong Water going up against the Gregory McKinnon-trained Westside Candy who is also looking for fourth win on the trot.
The two-year-old bitch has some serious form at the Wagga track picking up 11 wins in 2022.
