Gigs, markets and holiday fun: what's on this weekend in Wagga

Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Wagga Beach at 7.30am for the river run. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.