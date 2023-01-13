Gigs, markets and holiday fun: what's on this weekend in Wagga

The heat might be giving Wagga a run for its money but don't let it get the best of you. This weekend is stacked with great events in and around the city.
Pool ninja warriors can tackle an air-filled obstacle course from midday until 3pm.The Oasis Aquatic Centre will have a fun run inflatable - suitable for those aged six and over - back in the outdoor pool, before breaking it back out tomorrow and Monday as part of the school holidays calendar. A second inflatable, suited for swimmers aged 10 and under only, will be set up on the indoor pool. Cost is $3 per person.
There's bound to be plenty of fun and games with comedian Aaron Gocs spinning yarns on the Tilly's deck. Free entry.
Clarrie and Stan's pop-up bar is open on the greens at Wagga RSL on Friday and Saturdays from 5pm this month, with a roll of social bowls also an option.
Anything goes at The Curious Rabbit's open mic night, which starts off at 6pm and runs for two hours at the Johnston Street venue. Whether it's poetry, singing or drama that's your jam, and you've been looking for a stage, then this is the evening for you.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Wagga Beach at 7.30am for the river run. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
The Wollundry Markets are back for 2024, with the Civic precinct to come alive with stalls, a huge variety of food and goodies, and lots of space to sit back and take in the scenery and tunes from local musicians.
Get a trains fix at Ladysmith with the tourist railway open day. It's one of the few stations that remains open on the old line. The open day runs from 10am to 2pm and there will be public trike rides. Tickets are $1 and entry is by gold coin donation.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Cruise on up to Tumut and check out the January race meeting. Gates to the Tumut Turf Club open at midday for a day of local races and Andrew Wortes entertaining the crowd. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for concession holders and free for those 16 or under.
If you haven't taken the kids to Oasis to give the inflatables a run, this is the weekend day to do it before it packs up, returning Monday.
The hard work of Wagga's musicians will be on show with the Riverina Summer School for Strings grand finale concert. The performance is the culmination of an intense week and showcases the talents of students from the region and beyond. The concert begins at 2pm at the Civic Theatre, with tickets available through civictheatre.com.au or at the box office.
Ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station. Don't forget your closed-in shoes.
It will be a whole new world at the Basement Theatre this week with two performances a day from the children's theatre school holiday workshop. The latest rendition of Aladdin is on the stage at 11am and 2pm Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and 2pm only on Sunday. The show hits the road to Coolamon's Up to Date store on Friday.
TELL US ALL ABOUT IT
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.