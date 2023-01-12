Stubbs star South Australian bound

Trainer Ron Stubbs has been forced to head to South Australia to find a suitable race for Boss Lady Rocks.
Stubbs has accepted in the $55,000 Benchmark 86 Handicap (1000m) at Murray Bridge on Saturday with his stable star.
Claiming apprentice Lachlan Neindorf has been booked to ride.
"I've had a look at the nominations and I'm happy to head to Murray Bridge on Saturday with Boss Lady Rocks," Stubbs said.
"It has proven difficult to find a suitable race for her.
"I don't think she is quite up to Saturday class in Sydney or Melbourne because she is getting up in the Benchmark's now.
"So I had a look at a few other options and Adelaide looks to be a winnable race for her.
"It's at Murray Bridge which is the metropolitan meeting in South Australia."
After winning the Flat Knacker over the Albury Gold Cup carnival last preparation, Boss Lady Rocks has come back in terrific form this preparation.
The talented mare has won two metropolitan races at Moonee Valley and is racing in career best form.
She won first-up at Moonee Valley on a Friday night under lights before running two fifth placings - one at the same track and another at Pakenham.
Boss Lady Rocks also won her most recent start at Moonee Valley in her fourth start this preparation.
Victory on Saturday will take her earnings past $200,000.
