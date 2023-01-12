The Daily Advertiser

Boss Lady Rocks heads to Murray Bridge for Ron Stubbs

By Brent Godde
January 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Stubbs star South Australian bound

Trainer Ron Stubbs has been forced to head to South Australia to find a suitable race for Boss Lady Rocks.

