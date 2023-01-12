South Wagga have been forced to make plenty of changes as they look to start the new year with their first one-day win.
After a narrow loss to Wagga RSL in the last round of the season before the Christmas break, the Blues find themselves in the uncustomary position of last place on the ladder.
Luke Gerhard is hoping to use the clash with Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday to build some momentum.
"It's probably been the story of our season with changes every week," Gerhard said.
"We need to get a win at the end of the day, it is our main priority and we are looking to build for the back end of the year.
"We know if we can win the majority of our games from here on in we are a good chance to make it all the way to finals again.
"That is our main aim and always has been."
However the Blues still have plenty of player unavailability issues to deal with.
Jake Scott and Hayden Watling return after representing NSW Country at the under 19s national championships while star all-rounder Alex Smeeth will also be back in action.
However with Warren Clunes, Nathan Cooke, Seb Graf, Charlie Greer, Muhammad Omer all out of their last line up, and Noah Harper still unavailable, it's a very different looking line up to the one who fell eight runs short of chasing down the 290 needed for victory.
"We have few coming back in and a few of our regulars out but hopefully in the next week or two we will start to see some consistent teams coming through to build towards finals," Gerhard said.
"Hopefully that is our outcome."
The changes mean Gus Lyons, who has made the switch from Kooringal Colts over the break, has been given an early opportunity in the top grade.
The club is looking forward to having the off-spinner on board.
It is a busy return to action for the Blues who will also play their second Twenty20 match against Kooringal Colts at Harris Park on Tuesday.
Both teams have got the better of St Michaels so far in the competition with the winner to progress to the final on January 25.
