Unsettled South Wagga eyes first one-day victory

By Courtney Rees
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Alex Smeeth returns to South Wagga's line up for just his second match of the season on Saturday.

South Wagga have been forced to make plenty of changes as they look to start the new year with their first one-day win.

