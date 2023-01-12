The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Rachel Trenaman has been sidelined after tearing her meniscus in Tasmania's clash against Queensland

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Trenaman's solid start to the WNCL season has been halted after she suffered a knee injury in Tasmania's clash against Queensland.

Rachel Trenaman's solid start to the WNCL season has been put on hold after injuring her knee last week against Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.