Rachel Trenaman's solid start to the WNCL season has been put on hold after injuring her knee last week against Queensland.
Trenaman had to be helped from the field while batting with her retiring hurt on 20 after a solid start to her innings.
At the conclusion of the match she was seen on crutches with her left knee in a brace with it being revealed this week that she has torn her meniscus.
Tasmania would go on to win the game thanks to a impressive performance from Julia Cavanough who took three wickets in the first over.
The Tigers would then go on to win the next game against Queensland which now sees them sitting on top of the WNCL ladder after six games.
Trenaman had also been named in the Governor General's XI that are set to face Pakistan in Brisbane on Friday with her coming out of the side along with Tahlia Wilson (Covid), Lauren Cheatle (concussion), Heather Graham (back) and Tess Flintoff (quad).
