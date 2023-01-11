Missing Wagga teenager found safe and well

A missing Wagga teenager has been found safe and well two days after they were last seen.
Riverina Police District launched a public appeal on Wednesday to help find the teenager, who had last been seen in the city's suburbs on Monday night.
After family and friends were unable to locate the 15-year-old, they notified Riverina Police District officers, who commenced inquiries to find them.
Family and police held concerns for their welfare due to their young age.
Inquiries led police to locating the teenager safe and well in Wagga around 10.30pm on Wednesday.
Police have thanked the media and the for their assistance.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
