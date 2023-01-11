Council has commenced work to repair a stretch of road near Collingullie which has been closed for months, drastically affecting residents in the area.
Wagga City Council Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said work began on Mundowy Lane this week, with the aim to open the road to traffic by Monday.
"The wet weather is finished and we're getting some heat to dry the roads out so we've commenced work on Mundowy Lane," he said.
"From there, the guys are relocating to Old Narrandera Road between Pine Gully Road and the Olympic Highway to undertake a repair of that road surface."
Old Narrandera Road will be closed for about a week while the road is resurfaced.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Residents last week said they had had no indication about when the road would reopen, with all traffic rerouted through Wagga.
Collingullie Progress Association president Russ Meyers said it was an "excellent turnaround time" and that it would be a relief for many.
"The farmers have suffered long enough, and I believe they could have done something on a temporary measure six or eight weeks ago," he said.
"It's an excellent turnaround because they were talking a month before they could even look at it."
Upgrades on Inglewood Road two kilometres west of Mitchell Road will also begin next week, before works on Copland Street between Blaxland and Tasman roads will get underway.
Next quarter, Nagle Street, Lloyd Road, MacLeay Street, and Watsons Boulevarde are among the roads on the upgrade and repair list.
Mr Faulkner said the works planned amounted to about 5km of road and cost about $5 million.
"There's never enough money to fix the roads, the weather has impacted [them] significantly," he said.
'These are distributor roads that carry high volumes of traffic at a higher speed, so it's also raised safety focus on it."
Council will also be submitting an application to the state government for a share of the $500 million road repair fund.
"If it's along the same lines as how the pothole funding worked, then probably in the order of $4 million," Mr Faulkner said.
"That's not going to fix all the problems, but we're appreciative of the extra contribution."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.