Kooringal young gun Shaun Smith has continued to dominate with the bat with him scoring a century for Eastern Suburbs in the AW Green Shield

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 11 2023 - 5:30pm
After an impressive campaign for Riverina last week, Shaun Smith has continued on scoring a century for Eastern Suburbs in their loss to Gordon. Picture from Kooringal Colts

Kooringal young gun Shaun Smith has kept his recent good form rolling with the wicket-keeper scoring his first century in the AW Green Shield competition in Sydney.

