Kooringal young gun Shaun Smith has kept his recent good form rolling with the wicket-keeper scoring his first century in the AW Green Shield competition in Sydney.
Smith scored 104 runs for Eastern Suburbs and despite the impressive knock the Dolphins would go on to lose the match by one run.
Smith who just last week was named player of the competition at the Bradman Cup was happy with the knock.
"Yeah it's my first hundred in Sydney," Smith said.
"I think last time I batted I didn't get enough time to get that far, but I ended up 55 not out in that game."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While pleased with his own performance, Smith said it was disappointing to go down to Gordon with some costly mistakes in the field allowing them to reach 5-235 off their 50 overs.
"We ended up short which probably goes back to our fielding," he said.
"I think we let 20-30 runs go through in our fielding, then we weren't bowling our tight lines that we've talked about.
"We probably made it harder on ourselves having to chase the runs."
Coming to the crease at 2-33, Smith eased his way into the innings with him combining with Harrison Dunn (38) for a 100-run partnership in the middle order.
Dunn would eventually get run out leaving the Dolphins at 5-186, however Smith was still at the crease and continued to pile on the runs.
Smith would bring up his three figures with a six however would get out just a few balls later leaving the Dolphins at 8-225.
"It was probably the worst ball of the day," he said.
"It was a half tracker down leg and I hit it straight to short fine leg, it wasn't the greatest way to get out."
It was a close finish at Waverley Oval and despite a strong finish from the Dolphins tail they weren't able to get the job done.
"We needed seven or eight off the last over," Smith said.
"We did well to get it down to a run a ball, because we needed 48 off the last six overs when Harry and I were batting.
"We had a good partnership which swung momentum back into our favour, but we couldn't go on and get the win."
The Dolphins face Randwick Petersham in round five with Smith admitting that it was important that they bounce back with a win.
"The result will decided how our season goes," he said.
"I think we need to be undefeated for the rest of the year to make finals as it's only the top eight that make it.
"After Christmas is pretty much when your real season starts if you haven't already got a few wins under your belt.
"It gets real interesting now to see if we can get the wins."
