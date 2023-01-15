Lake Albert's dynamic coaching duo will return in 2023, with unfinished business to attend to.
Kyle Harrison and Chris Ayton will return as co-coaches this season after the side narrowly missed out on a grand final appearance in 2022.
"It's not just a good partnership, it's a good friendship," Harrison said.
After their semi-final loss last season Harrison said he can already see a hunger in the squad to come back stronger this year.
Despite pre-season not starting until the end of the month, Harrison said players have been blowing up their team group chats with fitness tracking results.
"It just sparked a bit of hunger amongst the boys, they came in so close, they worked fairly hard all year and put in a good effort, and just on that day, it just wasn't our day, we sort of fell short to a late goal at the end but other than that, the boys hunger is there and they're all gearing up for a big season ahead, so hopefully a bit of revenge would be good," he said.
Ayton agreed and said he's excited to get back into the game with the group and pick up where they left off.
"After the season finished last year, there's definitely some excitement there especially on the on the first grade side of things where we left, it put a little bit of fire in the belly for this year," Ayton said.
The duo expect most of their 2022 squad to return and with both their reserves and third grade teams making their grand finals last year, players will be fighting for their spots.
"We've got good numbers that are training, which is good, and the boys put in all year, there's players trying to fight for sports and no one spot is always guaranteed, it's good having that depth," Harrison said.
Looking into the upcoming season Harrison wants to see the side back in the semi-finals and will be working with the group to increase their scoring potential.
"You've got to score goals to win and on our day we can score a hundred but then when we're struggling it's just hard to find those couple of goals so that's the main goal this season is just to try and put the boys down in front of goal and start putting them away," he said.
"We always put ourselves to the goal to make final,s once you're in the semis, anything can happen and that's obviously a first goal, get ourselves consistent and get into that top four, then we'll see where we go," Ayton said.
With no plans for either coach to take the field in the first grade side this season, Harrison said he's pleased to know there's a solid foundation of players coming through the club to keep it on a path of success.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
