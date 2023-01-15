The Daily Advertiser

Ayton, Harrison back on board to coach Lake Albert

Updated January 15 2023
Kyle Harrison and Chris Ayton have signed on to coach Lake Albert again in the Pascoe Cup.

Lake Albert's dynamic coaching duo will return in 2023, with unfinished business to attend to.

