Authorities are asking residents to take care in the heat as Wagga swelters through above 30-degree weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast temperatures into the mid 30s for the next seven days, set to peak on Friday at 38 degrees. Wednesday reached a top of 35 degrees and the animals at the Wagga Zoo and Aviary enjoyed swims, baths, and ice cubes to keep cool.
Zoo curator Wendy McNamara said workers were constantly monitoring the enclosures to make sure none of the wildlife overheated.
"Australian natives are designed to deal with the temperatures here so people might notice the kangaroos tend to lick their front legs a lot, which sort of acts as their own personal air conditioning," she said.
"But some of the other animals like the rabbits and pigs tend to suffer a little bit in the heat. We give them a lot of ice and things like that and the pigs we turn on the misting system as well."
IN OTHER NEWS:
For humans trying to cope with the heat, Murrumbidgee Local Health District emergency physician Dr Peter Chigwidden said people should look out for symptoms like headache, nausea, dizziness, and weakness.
"Headaches, vomiting and particularly things like confusion and an altered mental state are things to be concerned about," Dr Chigwidden said.
"You should come to the emergency department so we can institute some cooling measures and rehydrate you."
MLHD Director of public health Alison Nikitas said groups who are more vulnerable to heatstroke inlcude older people, those with a chronic medical condition, and people who live alone should take extra care of themselves.
Children and infants are also at greater risk of heat stress and heatstroke.
"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke," she said.
"In this extended period of hot weather we need to keep in contact with elderly friends, neighbours and relatives, and also be mindful that babies and children can overheat and dehydrate quickly."
Wagga City Council manager of parks and strategic operations Henry Pavitt said they tried to get a lot of outdoor work done in the morning before the sun was too strong.
"It goes almost hand in hand with bush fire season, so if we can avoid doing stuff out on the sides of the roads when it's really hot and windy, we do," he said.
"People who haven't been through a summer working outside, it is a bit of an adaption."
Anyone working outside for long periods of time should wear long-sleeved, shirts, sunscreen a broad brimmed hat, and stay hydrated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.