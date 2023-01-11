The Daily Advertiser

Riverina driver Jake Myers claims second Burnout Masters title at Summernats

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 5:00am
Summernats 2023 Burnout Master Jake Myers hopes to follow in his father's footsteps by taking out seven wins. Picture supplied

Riverina revhead Jake Myers claimed his second Burnout Masters title on the weekend at the biggest ever Summernats event.

