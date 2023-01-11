Riverina revhead Jake Myers claimed his second Burnout Masters title on the weekend at the biggest ever Summernats event.
Jake, a former Wagga resident now living in Narrandera, is the youngest contestant to achieve the milestone.
The 26-year-old has been a car enthusiast since he was a child, watching proudly over the years as his father claimed seven Burnout Master wins himself before handing his cherished Mustang to his son.
Gary Myers has been attending Summernats since the very first event 35 years ago and was also introduced into the John Peterson Burnout Hall of Fame on the weekend.
"My dad, being the Burnout champion of Summernats for seven years, it was good to get the knowledge from him," Jake said.
"It's the same car, I have taken over it and I have won it twice now, but I have a few more to go to catch up to my dad."
To compete in the Summernats Burnout Masters competition entrants must qualify at a feeder event during the year.
The best then go head-to-head for the title.
"There's a criteria. There's 30 of the best cars that compete at Summernats and the best driver wins," Jake said.
"A lot of people have been trying to win it for more than 30 years and they still haven't.
"It's the biggest one to win."
Along with the title Jake took home a cool $20,000, but it's not so much the money that makes it an experience of a lifetime.
"You meet a lot of new people, you become mates and you become lifelong friends," he said.
Jake said it was a good year to win, with one of the biggest crowds in the event's history.
"It was one of the biggest Summernats events they have had in Canberra in 35 years, they sold out on day three and four,' he said.
"It was pretty big for the ACT economy, they would have made a lot of money for the community, it brings a lot of people to town."
