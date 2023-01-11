The Daily Advertiser
Cycling Without Age Australia Wagga, The Forest Centre launch trishaw initiative

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 12 2023 - 12:06pm, first published January 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Cycling Without Age Australia, Wagga Chapter Rebecca Smyth with The Forest Centre resident Joyce Coffey, who is 100 years old, and carer Joey Reyment. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga has adopted a new cycling initiative founded in Denmark which connects community volunteers with elderly and disabled residents outdoors.

