Wagga has adopted a new cycling initiative founded in Denmark which connects community volunteers with elderly and disabled residents outdoors.
The Forrest Centre has partnered with Cycling Without Age Australia, Wagga Chapter, to officially launch Cycling Without Age in Wagga.
The initiative will see volunteers piloting trishaw ebikes, taking elderly residents and those with disabilities who are unable to ride themselves on tours along several routes.
The Forrest Centre CEO Evan Robertson they are pleased to have been able to partner with the not-for-profit volunteer run charity.
"It's a charity providing service to those who are no longer able to get out and about and enjoy some fresh air," he said.
"As far as the Forest Centre is concerned, [we were] approached back in 2022, so 12 months ago now, we started discussing the program and how we could participate.
"We are thrilled to see it come to fruition. It's wonderful and we're really looking forward to it."
Cycling Without Age Wagga Chapter chair Helen Sturman said it is an initiative that is rewarding for both the residents and volunteers.
"It's run by volunteers who just want to make the elderly, or those with disabilities lives pleasant by getting them out into the fresh air and into the community to connect back to their local community which is very very important," she said.
"Passengers will be able to get out and share their stories and have conversations.
"It's also good for the pilots who get a lot out of it as well."
The launch of the program was supported by Wollundry Rotary which raised $18000 for the initiative.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
