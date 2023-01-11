Police are investigating a crash between a dirt bike and a car on the weekend which left an 11-year-old in a critical condition.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Mingara Street and Hale Street, North Wagga at about 3.20pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attended following reports an 11-year-old boy riding a trail bike collided with a Toyota Hilux.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated the boy for facial, head and leg injuries before he was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
His condition is described as critical.
The driver of the Hilux, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Both vehicles have been seized for scientific examination.
A crime scene was established and officers from Wagga Highway Patrol and Riverina Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.