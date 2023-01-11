ON THE PACE: Group one status removed from Riverina Paceway features

THERE will be no group one racing at Riverina Paceway for the first time in four seasons this year.
After the introduction of the Regional Championships in 2020 saw group one racing come to the Riverina for the first time in any racing code, there has been three group one races in Wagga for the past two years.
However changes from Harness Racing Australia meant both the Regional Championships as well as the Riverina Championships will not hold group one status.
The Regional Championships was ruled ineligible due to the restrictions placed on the series, including being for only up to 70 pacers however financial implications are behind the change to the two Easter features.
To maintain group one status races must be worth a minimum of $150,000.
Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumensy revealed an increase to reach the threshold was considered.
However both divisions of the four and five-year-old features will remain at $100,000.
The decision will be re-examined when prizemoney is being distributed before the end of the financial year.
"It is a consideration for the future," Dumesny said.
The Riverina Championships will be run on April 8, with heats on March 31
The Regional Championships final will still be worth $100,000 on May 19 with just one round of heats on May 5.
****
COOLAMON trainer Brent Berry has had the timing of his disqualification reset after a further inquiry.
Harness Racing New South Wales stewards concluded their inquiry into relation to the betting activities of Berry while he has been a disqualified person.
Berry was found guilty of three charges pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule 259 (1) and (7).
As such, stewards ordered the Berry's original disqualification of two years and nine months for abusing a steward to recommence in full from February 5, the date stewards last identified a bet placed by Berry prior to him being informed of the investigation.
Stewards also imposed a further six months disqualification.
Now his disqualification will expire on May 5 2025.
Berry was advised of his right to appeal.
****
ALBURY reinsman John Scott has successfully appealed to have his driver's licence reinstated.
Scott appealed a decision of the HRNSW Licensing Committee to cancel his licence to the NSW Racing Appeals Tribunal.
The appeal was upheld with Scott's driver's licence now reinstated.
****
FRESH off a second in the Leeton Pacers Cup, Western Style went one better at Menangle on Saturday.
Although he needed to do so in the stewards room.
Western Style provided former Junee trainer Chris Judd with his second metropolitan win, a month after their first.
While he finished a half head behind Tasty Delight stewards deemed interference over the last 60 metres was sufficient enough to change the result.
He set a new career best mile rate of 1:51.8 in the process.
The win qualified Western Style for the New Years Gift Final at Menangle on Saturday.
However he will have to overcome a wide barrier with the eight-year-old set to start from barrier eight.
It was one of two success stories for Riverina connections with B K Swy also successful.
The Leeton owned mare made it three wins in her last seven starts.
She scored a half neck win over another former Riverina mare Delightful Angel.
****
CAMERON Hart and Jason Grimson will chase more feature racing success at Shepparton on Saturday.
Hart will drive I Cast No Shadow in his first race since winning the Inter Dominion in December.
They will start from barrier two in the $75,000 Shepparton Gold Cup.
Grimson will also line up Sicario, who finished second to stablemate Major Meister in last Saturday's Bendigo Cup, and Majestic Cruiser in the group two feature.
****
FRANKIE J Holden provided Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting success at Cobram on Sunday.
In his first Australian start, after just one placing in his first 10 races in New Zealand, the four-year-old was able to lead all the way to a big victory.
The $1.30 chance went on to win by 11.2 metres.
****
MIGHTY Atom put on a dominant display to win the Elvis Championship.
The Riverina owned pacer took out the feature event at Parkes on Wednesday night.
A runaway performance brought up his sixth career win for Bathurst trainer Mat Rue in the $12,000 feature.
He went on to win by nine metres.
Young region trainer Katie Jenner also tasted success across the program.
Onetwo Threecheese resumed from a let up to bring up his seventh career win.
****
A FULL field of 10 has been assembled for the Temora Pacers Cup on Saturday night.
There are four Riverina trained pacers among them with Clowns Tothe Left (Michael Hardy), Beau Brown (Paul Symes), Uroc Skinny Jeans (David Micallef) and Romanee (Jackson Painting) all drawing along each other in barriers three to six.
Steve Turnbull is the only trainer with multiple runners in the feature with Saint Veran (barrier eight) and Myra Dawn (10) drawn around son Nathan's runner Camanchi Warrior on the second row.
The club also hosts two lucrative finals from heats run last week.
****
FANTASY Harness Racing will make its first appearance in the Riverina at Temora on Saturday.
The competition, which runs until June, started at Menangle on Tuesday and features one Riverina meeting each week.
Double points will be on offer for the Temora Pacers Cup.
****
TEMORA will hold their Carnival Of Cups meeting on Saturday.
After nominations were extended, a seven-race card has been assembled.
The first is at 7.14pm.
Wagga then races on Tuesday. The first of the club's two meetings for the week.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.