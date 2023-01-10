A locomotive has suffered severe damage before sparking a grass fire along the Albury train line, which fire crews now have under control.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said about 17 fire trucks were on the scene, which stretched three to four kilometres and closed lanes of the Hume Highway.
The train caught alight about 4pm on Tuesday and spread fire before coming to a rest underneath the Thurgoona overpass.
Firefighters expect to remain on the scene for several hours.
Air support has been requested to assist with the incident.
"Luckily with quick work, the crews quickly knocked it down," he said.
"No property was damaged.
"Fire and Rescue NSW crews extinguished the locomotive fire and isolated the power to it.
"It's just cooling now and we will be monitoring that.
"The RFS are continuing to black out hotspots."
Property owners could be seen using garden hoses to protect their properties, most of which were industrial businesses.
LiveTraffic NSW said a northbound lane of the Hume was closed between Borella Road and Thurgoona drive, while the off-ramp to Racecourse Road was also off-limits. The closure was later revised to stretching from the North Street overpass to Thurgoona Drive.
Northbound traffic remained heavy approaching Lavington.
