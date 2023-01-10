The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga BnF winner returns to footy following birth of daughter

Tahlia Sinclair
Mother of three Sarah Harmer, pictured with children Peyton, 6 years, and Rosie, 3 weeks, will be playing in the 2023 season. Picture by Madeline Begley

It's been just three weeks since North Wagga best and fairest winner Sarah Harmer gave birth to her third child Rosie, but she's already planning her return to football.

