Leeton trainer Peter Clancy had a long time to wait between his two winners at Albury on Tuesday.
However Eastern Breeze made a long day worthwhile.
After the veteran trainer and Danny Beasley reunited for the first time since 2004 for success in the opening race, Clancy also took out the last.
Coming off a win in the last race at Murrumbidgee Turf Club in his first meeting since returning from Singapore, the multiple group one winner was impressed with Theclam in the opening race.
"He jumped really well, put himself in a good spot and when Nick (Souquet) went to the front, Nick has shown over the years he's such a good rider, knows these tracks like the back of his hand, but when he took the speed out of the race after watching my bloke's replays he didn't have much turn of foot so I wasn't going to be sitting there waiting," Beasley said.
"I let him get right up on top of the leader and he's very well prepared and very fit."
He was pleased to combine once more with Clancy.
Beasley also picked up two seconds as well as a third across the eight-race card.
He's enjoying being back in the Southern District.
"I haven't been back to Albury for a long time but it is a track that I've got very fond memories of," Beasley said.
Billy Owen then timed his run to perfection as Eastern Breeze just arrived in time to claim back-to-back wins.
Overcoming a wide barrier, Owen continues to be impressed with the five-year-old that he also rode to victory at Gundagai on New Year's Day.
"I've got a bit of a soft spot for this horse as on her day when things go right and they run along she has a really nice finish on her," Owen said. "If she had of got beat it only would have been because of the barrier as I had to drag her back to last, two pairs further back than what I would have been if I drew a gate."
It was the second of two narrow wins for the Gundagai product.
He also combined with Goulburn trainer Matthew Dale aboard Spitfire.
Meanwhile Brett Mallyon made a quick start to his return to training.
Now based at Albury, Galbalan was able to deliver the former jockey with his first win in almost a decade.
Mallyon had almost nine years out of the game with Galbalan his first runner back.
After a second at Corowa in his first run for Mallyon, the five-year-old was able to score his first win in the Conway Printing Maiden Plate (1000m) at Albury on Tuesday.
Placed in seven of his first 12 starts, Galbalan was finally able to put it all together for a memorable win, Mallyon's first since March 2013.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
