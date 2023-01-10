The former Wagga Civic Theatre manager has swapped performing arts for health and well being as she steps into the Wagga Women's Health Centre director role.
Former teacher Carissa Campbell is a week into her new role after a nine year tenure at the Civic Theatre. She said she decided to take the role to work more closely with her community.
"We worked together with the centre last year on a play - that gave me a bit of an insight into the work they do here," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to having this place humming, having people in and out all day feeling like they have a sense of ownership. You don't have to be in crisis to come through the door."
As part of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Ms Campbell said she hoped to strengthen the collaboration between local organisations to help tackle key issues in the region.
Tackling domestic violence, increasing access to abortion and working out what Wagga women need is at the top of her list.
"What we're all looking for is to genuinely move the needle and genuinely reduce domestic and family violence in a really measurable way over time," she said.
"That's a really important arm of what we do, but actually women have a whole range of needs across the city and we can help in a whole range of areas. To be here for education and support and companionship - that's what we'd really like."
Wagga Women's Health Centre Chair Vickie Burkinshaw said Ms Campbell's feminist mindset and strong community connections meant she was perfect for the role.
"It's always good to get fresh eyes and a different perspective," she said.
"She brings in all her life experience and previous experiences - she has so many strengths."
For now, Ms Campbell is working with the centre team to rewrite their strategic overview, which has not been reviewed in seven years.
She's also working to send a survey so the city's women can have their say about what the centre provides.
"Any decision we make will be informed by what women really want and really need," Ms Campbell said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
