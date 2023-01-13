Feature property
BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Welcome to 13 Beltana Avenue, Mount Austin.
This property features a stunning established family home situated in a leafy street offering three great-sized bedrooms.
Enter the home into the spacious open-plan living area with a sunken lounge room.
The feature polished timber flooring helps set the tone for the home.
A slow-combustion wood heater with tiled hearth plus multiple split systems offer year-round comfort.
The main bedroom offers a generous walk-in robe with ample storage and hanging space.
The remaining bedrooms are a good size.
A fully-renovated family bathroom boasts feature tiles and deep-soaking tub.
A European laundry is hidden discreetly behind doors and is accessible off the kitchen.
The large kitchen has an abundance of storage and bench space, with convenient access to the rear yard and entertaining area which is described best as an "entertainer's paradise."
The generous elevated deck overlooks the established gardens and grassed areas.
There's also a large shed ideal for storage, the hobbyist or a year-round entertaining space.
The shed has its own bathroom with gorgeous tiles, black tapware and an arched mirror.
This home is nestled in a beautiful neighbourhood surrounded by quality homes, only minutes from schools, parks, public transport and shopping complexes.
