Unrivalled in design, space and location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Unquestionably one of Tatton's most prestigious homes, 6 Menindee Place is designed for indulgent, yet practical, family living.
It's unrivalled in elements of design, space and location and is complete with an extensive list of features.
Set on a 2579-square-metre block with an abundance of flat grass area, the home offers an impeccable sense of style showcasing elements of industrial design with 582-square-metres of under-roof living space all on one level,
The thoughtfully-designed floorplan offers multiple living zones and plenty of space divided into separate wings.
Off the entry is the 'parents wing' with a separate lounge room and the decadent main bedroom, offering a lavish walk-in robe and ensuite featuring a freestanding bath, floating vanity with double above-counter basins plus recessed shelving in the shower.
Also off the entry, through large barn-style sliding doors, is the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.
This alluring space is full of natural light captured throughout with a beautiful north-easterly aspect, with a high raked ceiling and an abundance of windows overlooking the outdoor area. The enviable kitchen offers quality Smeg appliances and an enormous Butler's pantry.
Down the hallway is the main bathroom and another three bedrooms (all with ceiling fans and walk-in robes) and a spacious rumpus room overlooking the pool.
The main living space opens onto the entertaining area with an abundance of space.
The outdoor kitchen is fitted with a stone bench, pizza oven, barbecue and bar fridge.
There's also a luxurious pool area with cabana, outdoor shower and convenient filter room, toilet, a nearby fire pit area, plus exquisite, established gardens in the front and back with lush lawn and a sprinkler system.
Other quality features include high ceilings, electric clerestory windows in the main living area, double-glazed windows to the western side, large study with built-in cabinetry, rear-yard access, triple garage with internal access and dedicated gym area and zoned evaporative cooling and gas heating.
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac off Brindabella drive, unobstructed eastern views extending out to the airport and beyond can be enjoyed from the living and entertaining areas, this home is truly in a class of its own.
