A trio of seasoned songwriters are currently visiting Wagga to nurture the next generation of musicians in the region.
The Wagga SongMakers program began on Tuesday with eleven students splitting up to write three songs, with the support of mentors and industry professionals Taka Perry, Chelsea Warner and Katie Wighton.
"It's really lovely to see how excited everyone is and how inclusive everyone is as well," Ms Wighton said, who is a member of the ARIA award winning band All Our Exes Live in Texas.
"I really try and encourage everybody to have their say, because that's a huge part of the real world industry, making sure you're leaving enough space for everybody's ideas."
The two-day workshop is the second time Wagga teen Noah Schmidtke has worked on his songwriting skills, after he completed another with different mentors earlier in the year.
"It's amazing being able to work with people that know what they're doing, that's one of the reasons I signed up for the workshop again," the 16-year-old said.
"Being able to work with both amateur musicians like myself and with professionals, it's a really good experience."
Multiplatinum producer and songwriter Taka Perry and alt-R&B musician Chelsea Warner are also some of the alumni of the program.
"That was the first time I ever learnt about songwriting splits, music publishing, copyright, that kind of thing," Ms Warner said.
"Even just to have access to the mentors who are involved in the music industry is another really great way to demystify and just show what's possible."
The songwriters will perform their newly created demo tracks to family and friends at the Wagga Civic Theatre on Wednesday, January 11.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
