When a major stretch of the Newell Highway was closed for almost 50 days during last year's floods, it caused major issues for businesses and residents in the small town of West Wyalong.
Travellers disappeared from the town and suddenly the only way to get to residential hubs like Forbes, Orange and Dubbo was through a complicated and time-consuming series of detours.
"It's usually a pretty straightforward road but [during the floods] there was a lot of detours which meant a lot of excess hours and excess vehicles stuck on the road," West Wyalong resident Nicole Wood said.
The situation led to calls for the state government to fast-track its promise to spend $200 million flood-proofing key areas on the Newell Highway between West Wyalong and Forbes.
Months from the floods, the federal government appears to have noticed these calls and has committed an additional $50 million to improve the highway's flood resilience.
The funding will go towards increasing the height of the highway in key sections between West Wyalong and Forbes, as well as improving drainage and pavement resilience.
Ms Wood, who has lived in West Wyalong for over 30 years, said flooding along the Newell Highway has become more of a problem in recent years.
"It has been a problem with the huge rains we've had over the last few years - it seems to be a constant issue," she said.
"Once we get a big rain coming across, the roads get blocked off and it seems to impact a lot of people."
She said any improvements to drainage along the highway would undoubtedly be a benefit to West Wyalong's residents.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said spending $50 million improve the "critical link" would benefit regional residents, tourists and the freight industry.
She said the government was committed to "doing its bit" to delivering high-priority upgrades and ensuring the nation's road networks are as efficient and resilient as possible.
The extra funding from the Commonwealth will build on the $200 million already committed to flood-proofing the Newell Highway, made by the state government in 2019.
NSW Roads Minister Sam Farraway said the extensive closure of the Newell Highway last year was an example of regional communities having to bear the brunt of "repeated and often extensive closures" on the inland road network.
"This boost will allow the NSW government to build on investigations and studies already undertaken with works to deliver more resilience on this important road so our state can keep moving and communities stay connected," Mr Farraway said.
