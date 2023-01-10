The Daily Advertiser

Mitch Bennett returns home to Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Bennett has returned to Southcity after playing for Brothers last year.

Southcity's focus on bringing back junior players in 2023 has already seen Mitch Bennett return to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.