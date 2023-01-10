Some of Wagga's brightest young crickets talents have put in some great performances in the first two rounds of the North East Region 6's Country Week competition.
Country Week sees sides from Cricket Albury-Wodonga (CAW), Wangaratta District and Wagga face off in five age groups ranging from under 12's through to under 16's.
Wagga's under 16's side got their Ray Rolfe Shield campaign off to a great start after defeating CAW by 127 runs in the first round.
Battting first, Wagga finished their 40 overs at 1-316 after a pair of fantastic innings from Vaughn Jenkins (101no) and Braith Gain (98no).
In reply, CAW were restricted to 9-189 with Joseph Roberts (2-9) and Angus Banks (2-25) leading the way with the ball.
In the second round, Wagga were beaten by CAW Country by 19 runs despite another good performance with the ball from Banks with him finishing with figures of 3-43.
Coach Drew Jenkins has been pretty happy with the efforts from the side over the first two games with him looking to make sure that everyone gets a chance to perform.
"We had a win on Sunday and then on Monday we had a loss against CAW Country," Jenkins said.
"We had to chase in the second match and I mixed it around a bit because not everyone got a bat the other day and when you do carnivals like this it's good that everyone can get some experience out of it.
"You can't win them all and you want to be competitive, but there is a balance between being competitive and giving everyone a go.
"They got some good experience out of it so for next week they move ahead, if you don't give them that experience you don't develop as a team."
Jenkins was also pleased to see Vaughn and Braith spend some time in the middle and lead the side to a competitive total.
"That was great," he said.
"Vaughn had to retire and Braith Gain nearly got his 100, he just had a couple of balls in the last over and maybe he was trying too hard and just got a bit unlucky not getting a couple."
The under 14's side narrowly went down to CAW Country by 25 runs in their opening game.
Batting first, CAW Country finished at 6-145 despite some impressive bowling from William Mutton who finished with figures of 3-18 off his seven overs.
In reply, Wagga were bowled out for 120 with Logan Foster (23) and Jax Knight (22) leading the way with the bat.
The under 12's side meanwhile won their opening game after defeating CAW Country Sixers by 51 runs.
Sent into bat, Wagga finished their 40 overs at 7-178 thanks to an impressive innings from Harrison Ockerby (50no).
In reply, the Sixers were all out for 127 with Darcy Crittenden leading the way taking 3-13 off his four overs.
In their second game, they were defeated by CAW Country Thunder by 47 runs.
Winning the toss and electing to bowl, Wagga limited the Thunder to 101 after an impressive performance from Henry Benecke (3-13).
Chasing 102 for victory, Wagga was dismissed for 54 with Ockerby (17) again the leading run scorer.
All three sides will resume action on Sunday with the third round before playing backing up again on Monday while the grand final's are set to be played on January 29.
