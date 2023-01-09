The Daily Advertiser

Doherty back in the business of winning

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 9 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James McPherson guides Freskos Art to a breakthrough victory for Jindera trainer John Doherty at Riverina Paceway on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Harness racing hasn't been a big focus for Jindera trainer John Doherty over the past couple of years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.