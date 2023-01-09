Tumut looks to provide new path for women's rugby league

Tumut are looking to take a big step towards creating the region's first women's rugby league team.
The Blues are seeking expressions of interest in creating a women's tackle team to play in Canberra's Katrina Fanning Shield.
While there's question marks of whether Tumut will field a leaguetag team in the 2023 competition, the Blues believe this initiative would give aspiring Riverina players the opportunity to play and train closer to home.
Blues first grade co-coach Zac Masters believes Tumut is a great fit for a team.
"Last year Riverina were given an opportunity to put a team in the Katrina Fanning Shield women's tackle but at the time there were a number of girls already connected to teams in the Canberra comp," Masters said.
"It was hard to get the numbers and the interest to do that and another thing was finding field space on game day for home games. Location wise it fits the mould being close to Canberra."
Twickenham would be used for home games, coinciding with Tumut's home games in Group Nine.
However Masters stressed the opportunity was open to anyone looking to play.
"We might go as Tumut but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be a Tumut coach and it is still open to the Riverina," he said.
"It's about getting a name behind it and a club is responsible rather than Group Nine or Riverina."
With Canberra Raiders coming into the NRLW competition this season, Masters believes it is timely.
Especially with Riverina performing well in the women's Country Championship since its introduction in 2019 despite not having a women's tackle competition.
"We want to gain more interest in the Group Nine region for women's tackle as I know there's a lot of girls travelling to Canberra to play and having success," he said.
Tumut have still not ruled out fielding a leaguetag side.
However after making finals for the first time in the club's history last season, after not taking part in 2021, they have suffered a serious player drain.
"It's certainly not instead of leaguetag," Masters said.
"At this stage we are still unsure if we will get numbers for leaguetag, we haven't given up hope."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
