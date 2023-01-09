The thought of letting loose on a rugby league field again is already whetting the appetite of Albury Thunder recruit Carlos Kemp.
The surprising part? He's currently more than 2,500 kilometres' distance from the Border at the moment.
Though born in Werribee, Kemp, 20, has spent the last eight years of his life in the heartland of rugby union-crazed New Zealand, having to get a fix of his main sport in dribs and drabs.
So when the opportunity arose to join the Thunder, he just about had his bags packed and ready to go months before his mid-February departure date.
"It started with me playing for the East Coast and we won the final, and the Albury Thunder got a hold of my old man and the rest was history," he said.
"That was my first ever sport, rugby league, and when I came over to New Zealand there was little to nothing of it there.
"The league scene was pretty dim where I stayed, I lived in Hawkes Bay/Napier where it was more so rugby (union).
"I didn't really get back into league until I went to Palmerston North where we were the Manawatu champs for two years in row for the league comp."
While the 20-year-old can clearly cut it on the league field, he's not half bad at union either.
Kemp recently took out the Lochore Cup rugby union final with Ngati Porou East Coast, and in doing so he took out nearly every award to be won in the grade.
He was originally on track to play in the under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup, but an expired passport foiled his plans to move from New Zealand late last year.
But another team's loss is the Thunder's gain.
Kemp has expressed a desire to win on the field, but also brings a personality which is sure to see him make just as much of a mark off it.
"I'm a playmaker - except for fullback, there's too much running there," he joked.
"I'm a guy who likes the ball in his hands, just in the halves or as a hooker - I'm a director, I play in a shot caller sort of role.
"I'm just eager to meet some new brothers and hopefully bring a championship to the Thunder."
Though he admits not to know too much about the Thunder, the thought of playing under former professional Justin Carney is enough of a drawcard in itself.
And it's something he's somewhat used to, with his coach at East Coast none other than former All Blacks winger Hosea Gear.
"It's pretty cool that I'll have an ex-NRL/Super League being our head coach this season - that's pretty exciting," Kemp said.
"Besides Justin being the coach and all, I don't really know much about the club.
"The club has sorted me out with a job as a roofer, which is what I do in New Zealand. I'm quite grateful to the club for that, I can continue doing what I love outside of sport.
"Putting roofs on and dying in the heat."
