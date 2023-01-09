Twelve of Wagga's best young futsal players have taken to the pitch in Melbourne for the Futsal National Championships in Melbourne.
Alex English, Lachlan Davis, Jireh Sutton, Kade Lyons, Raaid Mabhub, Mikayla Blake, Madeline Angel, Ella Barrell, Bree Lyons, Amelia Walker, and Perri Nash are playing for NSW, while Grace Cooper is playing for ACT.
Supporting them are Wagga Futsal president Sam Gray, coaching ACT, and Gary Lyons, coaching for NSW.
Gray said it is an overwhelmingly positive reflection on the Wagga competition to have so many players selected for state teams.
With players across both the boys and girls competitions from the under 13 to under 17 pools, there's Wagga talent in at least five NSW Country teams, despite currently only running summer competitions.
"Canberra have got an established year-round competition which is where we are heading here. Within the next 12 months, I'm hoping that our kids will be playing year round," Gray said.
Despite only running over summer currently, Gray said the players selected have been brought up within the sport and are being rewarded for their hard work.
"Most of these young players here have been playing since Wagga Futsal started, so they're used to it and that shows in these selections, the players that are selected for it, they're the best players we have."
Lyons is excited for the young players to have experience under different coaches and alongside different players.
"It's a good challenge, it's a very strong competition, it's great for the local kids here to see that other competition," Lyons said.
"Wagga Futsal have arranged other little tournaments here that have brought a taste of other players in, but they get a taste of playing against other players but this does bring together the best players. It is a real challenge, and the country teams always improve really well through the process."
After day one of the competition, NSW Country had secured wins in the girls 15 and boys 16 pools, while the girls 17 had secured a draw.
The Futsal National Championships feature over 1000 players from across the country, competing for the national title over five days of competition.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
