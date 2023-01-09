The Daily Advertiser

Investigation launched after Freddy the alpaca shot dead on Lake Albert property

By Monty Jacka
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:30pm
Rural crime investigators believe Freddy was shot from Mitchell Road in Lake Albert. Picture supplied

An investigation has been launched into the mysterious shooting death of a beloved alpaca on a property in Wagga over the weekend.

