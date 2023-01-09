An investigation has been launched into the mysterious shooting death of a beloved alpaca on a property in Wagga over the weekend.
According to NSW Police, the male alpaca was killed on Saturday, January 7 while drinking from a dam near the boundary of a Lake Albert property.
The investigation is being led by the police's Rural Crime Prevention Team, who believe the animal was shot from Mitchell Road.
The animal, known as Freddy, was cared for by clients and community members at a Wagga disability service.
Rural crime investigators are appealing for anyone who knows anything about the incident to come forward.
Those with information can call Detective Senior Constable Ned Doubleday on 0429 596 435 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
