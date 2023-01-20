Do you want more from your career?
Would you like to change careers?
Got your heart set on the perfect career, but need a way in?
Charles Sturt University's Julie Sack explains that no matter where you're at in terms of your working life, studying at uni is doable.
And getting a degree can be a springboard to get you where you really want to be.
"Charles Sturt offers two ways to begin your uni journey and get prepared for study in your chosen undergraduate degree," she said.
"They're called our admissions pathways courses because they offer people an opportunity - through an alternative pathway - to start studying at uni."
The pathways courses offer flexibility to study online or on campus, and you can choose the right course to fit in with your life, work and study needs.
"Once you've completed a pathway course you have guaranteed entry into many of Charles Sturt's bachelor's degrees.
"Wanting to study at uni is great, but people can hesitate because they aren't confident.
"Others want to update their study skills before they start studying their chosen degree.
"And some are looking at different ways to realise their uni dream - they won't let test scores hold them back.
"These pathways courses help people build the confidence and skills they need to succeed at uni - like writing, referencing and foundational maths.
"Plus, chosen electives could lead you into anything from science to human development and give you study credit for when you begin your bachelor's.
"Our pathways students are really well supported.
"We work in small groups, so whether you're studying online or on campus, you'll become familiar with that learning environment.
"When you start your bachelor's you'll know how to interact with lecturers and other students, what's expected for assignments, how to use the library and which support services could help.
"We have people from all walks of life and all ages entering our pathways courses.
"Tradies, parents looking to change career, those who left school and are working, and students straight from school who didn't quite get into the course they were after."
Pathways courses can get you ready for a career in so many areas, including education, nursing, business and IT - even specialities like medical radiation science.
Changing preferences is an easy way to receive more university offers. After applying for university through the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) applicants can change their preferences after each round in order to receive more offers.
To do this, simply log in to your application using your UAC application number and UAC PIN. You can't change your preferences by phone, letter or email.
Changes can be made as many times as you like before the closing dates for each offer round.
However, some courses have early application closing dates so make sure to check these dates too.
The same process applies to international, undergraduate and postgraduate applications.
When an offer has been made UAC will send an email to the applicant to let them know.
The acceptance or deferral process can be different for each university, check their website for details.
There are a range of different deadlines for undergraduate and internal applications, change of preference and offer releases.
Key dates for undergraduate applications
For school leavers (and non-school leavers who have applied to university through VTAC), the change of preference period provides the opportunity to add, remove or re-order courses on your preference list. You might want to change your preferences because your ATAR was lower or higher than expected, or you might have had a change of heart.
"Whatever your ATAR, don't let it cause you to lose sight of what you really want to do," Deakin's Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said.
"You have plenty of options available to you to study areas that match your interests, strengths and ambitions. You just need to arm yourself with the right information to refine your list of preferred courses.
"Even if you didn't get the ATAR required to get into your dream course, don't give up. Most courses have pathway options you can take that could enable you to transfer into the course of your choice after one or two years.
"Your options could include the same course but at a different campus. Studying at Deakin's Warrnambool Campus, for example, can be a great life experience and you will receive close attention and support from your teachers but the course ATAR required isn't as high as Deakin's other campuses in Geelong or Melbourne."
The other options is to consider the Associate Degree of Education pathway.
Begin your journey to becoming a teacher by studying an Associate Degree of Education at Deakin.
You'll complete core units from the Bachelor of Education (Primary) and develop the foundation skills required to succeed at university.
"The Associate Degree is also an option into a range of other Bachelor Degree programs offered at Warrnambool," Mr McCosh said.
"The key piece of advice is to arm yourself with all the information you can, so before you add a course or move a course higher up your preference list, make sure you've gathered all the information you can to make sure it's a good fit for you."
For more information call Deakin's Student Central team at the Warrnambool campus on (03) 5563 3050