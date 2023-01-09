A Border therapy dog who has touched the lives of "hundreds" of young people is recovering, after the community raised thousands of dollars to pay his vet bills.
Hendrix or 'Heni the Therapy Dog' is a two-year-old Wolfhound that has worked at HeadSpace Wodonga for more than a year.
His owner and animal assistance therapist Nicola Hutton rushed him to a vet in Wagga last week, when he was paralysed by a tick bite after a Christmas holiday near Batemans Bay.
"We never would have come up with $20,000 completely on our own so the fact that everybody has done this (donated) is an incredible thing."
Ms Hutton went to take Hendrix for a walk after they returned from their beach holiday, but found he was unable to use his back legs.
Unable to find a vet over the New Year period on the Border, she rushed him to a service in Wagga.
"They were pretty concerned because generally the paralysis kicking in is not a great sign and so they gave him antiserum," she said.
"We were really, really lucky because there's a national shortage of antiserum - because of climate change essentially there's a massive rise in ticks and they're spreading - so he got the last dose in the area, which is incredibly fortunate."
Anticipating the huge vet bill, Ms Hutton set up a Go Fund Me fundraising page for Hendrix asking people to "please spare anything you can to help save this incredible dog who has made such a difference to so many lives".
Ms Hutton said so far more than $13,000 had been donated by Hendrix's former and current clients, families of clients, Border services and businesses, members of the therapy dog community and people from the Irish Wolfhound community nationally and internationally.
"The response has been ridiculously overwhelming," she said.
"It's been completely phenomenal the support he's received, and I think from our end it's really highlighted the impact that he's had, it's quite amazing."
Ms Hutton said Hendrix had helped "hundreds" of young people during therapy sessions by building their confidence as they learnt to train him.
"Because he's such a big dog it really helps boost their confidence and their ability to hold boundaries," she said.
"But he also just hangs out with them in the room, provides them with some extra support, he's a really good buffer when young people are really nervous.
"We find as well a lot of young people who really would never get support are coming in because they want to work with him, so young people on the spectrum, young people with sensory needs, a whole range of young people who would otherwise never get support."
Ms Hutton said Hendrix came off life support and had been slowly improving.
"They've said that he's not out of the woods, but he's getting a lot closer and the longer he's breathing on his own and the more the paralysis backs off, it's looking really positive," she said.
Hendrix is capable of making a complete recovery.
Ms Hutton expressed a sincere thank you to the community and everyone who had donated to or shared the fundraiser.
To donate go to the Go Fund Me page here.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.