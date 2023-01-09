The Daily Advertiser

Meningococcal, streptococcus cases rise in NSW, authorities ask community to look out for symptoms

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
January 9 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga residents are urged to stay alert to signs of rare bacterial illnesses as cases rise. File picture

Some rare bacterial illnesses are on the rise in NSW, with authorities calling for communities to be aware of symptoms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.